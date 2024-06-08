William J. Hieb Sells 11,000 Shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Stock

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) Director William J. Hieb sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $341,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

S&T Bancorp stock opened at $31.16 on Friday. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $36.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.53. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.79.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $96.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 57.2% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in S&T Bancorp by 569.7% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 240,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after acquiring an additional 204,281 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in S&T Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in S&T Bancorp by 188.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in S&T Bancorp by 7.2% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 34,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

