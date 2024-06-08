Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $46.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $38.00.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.45.
Williams Companies Stock Down 1.7 %
Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Williams Companies will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Williams Companies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.83%.
Insider Activity at Williams Companies
In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMB. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.
Williams Companies Company Profile
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.
