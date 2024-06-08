Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Sold by AdvisorShares Investments LLC

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 10.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 4.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,851,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 7.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,670,000 after purchasing an additional 19,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 21.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period.

Wingstop stock traded down $2.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $383.79. The company had a trading volume of 305,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 137.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.51. Wingstop Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.08 and a 1-year high of $410.95.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.34 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 16.75% and a negative return on equity of 19.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.32%.

In other news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total value of $1,676,772.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,588. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total value of $1,676,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,588. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ania Smith sold 566 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.91, for a total value of $215,595.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,379.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,546 shares of company stock valued at $2,188,295. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WING has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Wingstop from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $331.50.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

