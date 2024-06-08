WINkLink Market Capitalization Achieves $109.56 Million (WIN)

WINkLink (WIN) traded down 11% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. One WINkLink token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, WINkLink has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar. WINkLink has a total market capitalization of $109.56 million and $30.56 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINkLink Token Profile

WINkLink’s launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink. WINkLink’s official message board is winklink-oracle.medium.com. WINkLink’s official website is winklink.org.

Buying and Selling WINkLink

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.4863. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.00011397 USD and is down -6.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 146 active market(s) with $32,930,306.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

