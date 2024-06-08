Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Major Shareholder David A. Duffield Sells 82,762 Shares

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 82,762 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $17,403,193.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,658,209.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Workday Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of WDAY opened at $215.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $247.61 and a 200 day moving average of $267.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.42 and a 1-year high of $311.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.33.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WDAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Workday from $338.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Workday by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 67,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Workday by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,727,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $586,021,000 after purchasing an additional 872,288 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Workday by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,511,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $417,338,000 after purchasing an additional 75,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,792,000 after buying an additional 5,764 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

