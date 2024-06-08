Wrapped Matic Price Tops $0.65 on Major Exchanges (WMATIC)

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. During the last week, Wrapped Matic has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped Matic has a total market cap of $111.15 million and approximately $22.79 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Matic token can now be bought for $0.65 or 0.00000934 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Matic Profile

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 171,240,627 tokens. Wrapped Matic’s official website is matic.network.

Wrapped Matic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 170,577,705.951451. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.66602757 USD and is down -8.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3305 active market(s) with $34,309,254.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Matic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Matic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Matic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

