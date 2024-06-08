Zacks Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.53 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.52. The consensus estimate for Applied Industrial Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $9.62 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Industrial Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AIT stock opened at $187.16 on Thursday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $133.35 and a fifty-two week high of $201.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.08. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Industrial Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 978.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 559,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,646,000 after buying an additional 507,750 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,625,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,329,000 after purchasing an additional 451,876 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $72,436,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 176.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 309,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,181,000 after purchasing an additional 197,552 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter worth $39,093,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Applied Industrial Technologies

In other news, VP Jason W. Vasquez sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total transaction of $127,861.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,516,461.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.51%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

