Zacks Research Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CarMax in a report released on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.90. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $3.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.92 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on CarMax from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CarMax from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

CarMax Stock Performance

NYSE KMX opened at $69.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.69. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $59.66 and a fifty-two week high of $88.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $1,067,702.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,110.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in CarMax by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in CarMax by 942.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 125,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,958,000 after purchasing an additional 113,721 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in CarMax by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 41,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in CarMax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,406,000.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

See Also

