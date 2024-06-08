ZClassic Tops 24-Hour Volume of $422.35 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. ZClassic has a market cap of $704,753.95 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0759 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 25.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00046545 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00034218 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00011547 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

