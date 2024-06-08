Zebec Network (ZBCN) Trading Down 5.1% Over Last Week

Zebec Network (ZBCN) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 7th. During the last seven days, Zebec Network has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. Zebec Network has a total market capitalization of $97.01 million and $9.19 million worth of Zebec Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zebec Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Zebec Network

Zebec Network’s total supply is 99,987,978,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,883,649,370 tokens. Zebec Network’s official website is zebec.io. Zebec Network’s official Twitter account is @zebec_hq.

Zebec Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zebec Network (ZBCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Zebec Network has a current supply of 99,987,978,070 with 50,883,649,370 in circulation. The last known price of Zebec Network is 0.00199472 USD and is down -0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $6,926,376.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zebec.io/.”

