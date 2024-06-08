Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.400–0.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $199.0 million-$204.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $190.6 million. Zumiez also updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.40)-$(0.30) EPS.

Zumiez Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $18.75 on Friday. Zumiez has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $21.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.28. Zumiez had a negative return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $177.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.58 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Zumiez will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZUMZ. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Zumiez from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Zumiez from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Zumiez from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday.

View Our Latest Research Report on Zumiez

Insider Activity at Zumiez

In other news, insider Adam Christopher Ellis bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.31 per share, with a total value of $143,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,917 shares in the company, valued at $828,792.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zumiez

(Get Free Report)

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.