105 Shares in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Bought by Security National Bank

Security National Bank purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 102.8% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1,395.5% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 48,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,156,000 after acquiring an additional 45,200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 14.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 62.1% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ITW. Barclays cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $217.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.44.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total value of $9,851,485.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,404 shares in the company, valued at $12,299,844.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $240.42. 670,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,074. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.41. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.50 and a 1 year high of $271.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

