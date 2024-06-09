116,877 Shares in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Acquired by Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.

Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 116,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,299,000. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF makes up 3.7% of Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:ITOT opened at $116.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.69. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $89.73 and a 1-year high of $117.31.

About iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

