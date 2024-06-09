12,000 Shares in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Acquired by Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VFC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in V.F. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,239,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $728,708,000 after purchasing an additional 475,239 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in V.F. by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,758,761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $419,817,000 after acquiring an additional 257,992 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of V.F. by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,413,169 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $235,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,470 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,281,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,501,000 after purchasing an additional 473,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth $76,059,000. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on VFC. Barclays cut their price target on V.F. from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on V.F. from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.06.

V.F. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VFC traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $13.58. 9,836,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,218,078. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $21.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average of $15.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.53.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 13.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. V.F.’s payout ratio is -14.40%.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

