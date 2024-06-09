1,742 Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Bought by Cairn Investment Group Inc.

Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12,638.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,407,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,510 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,160,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 403,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,249,000 after purchasing an additional 211,112 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 244.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,429,000 after purchasing an additional 121,551 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,446,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,994,000 after buying an additional 101,996 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.96. 233,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,714. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $125.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.27.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.9976 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.