1,742,071 Shares in Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Purchased by Sea Cliff Partners Management LP

Sea Cliff Partners Management LP bought a new position in Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,742,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,661,000. Udemy comprises 10.0% of Sea Cliff Partners Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP owned about 1.14% of Udemy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UDMY. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Udemy by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 75,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 13,958 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Udemy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Udemy by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 666,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after buying an additional 117,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Udemy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on UDMY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Udemy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Udemy from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

In other news, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $428,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,096,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,451,198.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 45,000 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $428,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,096,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,451,198.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 7,086 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $70,080.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 429,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,251,978.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,086 shares of company stock worth $827,881. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ UDMY traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $8.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,093,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,115. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $11.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 2.02. Udemy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $16.01.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $196.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.83 million. Udemy had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a negative return on equity of 23.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

