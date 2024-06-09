190 Shares in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Acquired by OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 581,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ TSCO traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $270.93. 954,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,039. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $287.89. The firm has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.19.
Tractor Supply Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.84%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.96.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,314,246. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Tractor Supply Profile
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.
