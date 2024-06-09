190 Shares in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Acquired by OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 581,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ TSCO traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $270.93. 954,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,039. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $287.89. The firm has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.96.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Tractor Supply

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,314,246. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.