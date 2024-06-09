19,203 Shares in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Bought by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,797,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at $402,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Diageo by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 753,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,766,000 after buying an additional 94,544 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Diageo by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Diageo by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Down 1.9 %

DEO traded down $2.69 on Friday, reaching $136.06. The stock had a trading volume of 562,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,033. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.41. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $131.43 and a 12-month high of $179.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.