207,000 Shares in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Acquired by Sentinel Trust Co. LBA

Posted by on Jun 9th, 2024

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ETFree Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 207,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 32,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 15,866 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 228,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ET traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $15.48. The company had a trading volume of 8,538,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,708,392. The company has a market cap of $52.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.80. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $12.46 and a 12-month high of $16.40.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ETGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $21.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Energy Transfer’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 116.51%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ET shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.43.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

