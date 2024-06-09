2,156 Shares in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Acquired by Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC

Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 48.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 159,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 664,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,565,000 after buying an additional 54,921 shares in the last quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $477,000.

NYSEARCA PSK opened at $33.78 on Friday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $29.91 and a 1-year high of $35.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.00.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

