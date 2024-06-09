332 Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Bought by OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 332 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Stryker by 203.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Rogco LP bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $349.33. 847,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,109. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $361.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $337.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.32. The company has a market cap of $133.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYK. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.58.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

