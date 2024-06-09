350 Shares in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Purchased by OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In other news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $151,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,433.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $151,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,433.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $874,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,247.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,729 shares of company stock worth $2,194,615 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Entergy from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

Entergy Price Performance

NYSE:ETR traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.47. 1,947,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,016. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $87.10 and a 52-week high of $114.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.73.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.36). Entergy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Entergy’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

