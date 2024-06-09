39,452 Shares in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Bought by SG Capital Management LLC

SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 39,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000. SG Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of LendingTree as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TREE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingTree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingTree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Get LendingTree alerts:

LendingTree Price Performance

TREE traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,254. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. LendingTree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $52.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $167.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.03 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. On average, analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gabriel Dalporto sold 1,442 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $72,345.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gabriel Dalporto sold 1,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $72,345.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trent Ziegler sold 8,750 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $431,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,802 shares of company stock valued at $673,219 over the last ninety days. 23.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on LendingTree from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on LendingTree from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of LendingTree in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on LendingTree

LendingTree Company Profile

(Free Report)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.