4,220 Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Bought by Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at about $316,400,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,553,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,622,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,644 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,494,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 178.1% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,287,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,136 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JCI traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,976,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,467,240. The company has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $74.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.04 and its 200 day moving average is $60.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Argus downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JCI

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $188,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,719,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,719,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $249,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,876,777.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,097,025 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.