509,448 Shares in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Acquired by CastleKnight Management LP

CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 509,448 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000. CastleKnight Management LP owned approximately 0.57% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 225.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,924,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 1,334,240 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 1,398,050.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 671,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 671,064 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 728.5% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 579,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 509,937 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 116.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 746,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 402,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 828.9% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 312,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 278,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises news, CEO Kenneth M. Young purchased 29,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $30,105.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,997.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 59,229 shares of company stock valued at $62,006. Corporate insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BW traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.19. 362,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,990. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $6.64. The stock has a market cap of $108.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.27.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BW

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.