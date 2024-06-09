60,000 Shares in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Purchased by Vestal Point Capital LP

Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 10,591 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,345,000 after purchasing an additional 19,518 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcellx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACLX opened at $50.78 on Friday. Arcellx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.74 and a 52-week high of $75.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $39.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.67 million. Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 38.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACLX. Piper Sandler began coverage on Arcellx in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Arcellx in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Arcellx from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Arcellx from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcellx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcellx

In other Arcellx news, Director Olivia C. Ware sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.40, for a total value of $633,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 12,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total transaction of $614,655.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,652.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivia C. Ware sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.40, for a total transaction of $633,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 629,680 shares of company stock valued at $43,580,586 over the last quarter. 6.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arcellx Profile

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

Further Reading

