63,729 Shares in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 63,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.06% of JFrog as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in JFrog by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 156,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog in the third quarter worth about $504,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 10.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,032,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,344,000 after buying an additional 679,007 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 8.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,575,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,542,000 after buying an additional 145,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at JFrog

In other JFrog news, CRO Tali Notman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $255,600.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 522,348 shares in the company, valued at $22,252,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CRO Tali Notman sold 6,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 522,348 shares in the company, valued at $22,252,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $1,144,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,619,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,055,426.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 166,100 shares of company stock worth $6,305,077. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FROG. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on JFrog from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on JFrog from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. FBN Securities began coverage on JFrog in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on JFrog from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JFrog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.73.

JFrog Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of FROG traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.48. 1,062,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,696,326. JFrog Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.38 and a 52-week high of $48.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.62.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $100.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.63 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

JFrog Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

See Also

