6,400 Shares in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Bought by EHP Funds Inc.

EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $425,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,471,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,576,000 after acquiring an additional 35,484 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Essent Group Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE ESNT traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.47. 446,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,219. Essent Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $44.21 and a fifty-two week high of $59.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.09.

Essent Group Dividend Announcement

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.14. Essent Group had a net margin of 61.40% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $298.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Essent Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Essent Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Essent Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Essent Group from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Essent Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Essent Group

In related news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $140,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,525.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group

(Free Report)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.