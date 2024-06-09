77,678 Shares in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS) Purchased by Traction Financial Partners LLC

Traction Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 77,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,000. Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF comprises 2.0% of Traction Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:OMFS opened at $36.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $350.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.65.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.1748 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFS was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

