783 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Acquired by Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd.

Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $195.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.48 and a 12 month high of $206.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.10.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total value of $18,582,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

