9,479 Shares in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,122,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 5,050.0% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 5,785.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors Price Performance

LAD traded down $1.86 on Friday, reaching $258.10. The company had a trading volume of 286,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,968. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.80. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.17. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.36 and a 52-week high of $331.96.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.85 by ($1.74). The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 2.87%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 28.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 6.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 138 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total value of $35,109.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,847.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LAD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $290.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.55.

View Our Latest Report on Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.