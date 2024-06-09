ABCMETA Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $330,480.21 and approximately $7.20 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ABCMETA has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00010206 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00010740 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,676.98 or 1.00006267 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00012244 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001076 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004152 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.86 or 0.00095958 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About ABCMETA

META is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000333 USD and is up 2.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

