Abcourt Mines (CVE:ABI) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.05

Abcourt Mines Inc. (CVE:ABI – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and traded as high as C$0.05. Abcourt Mines shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 622,070 shares traded.

Abcourt Mines Stock Down 10.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05.

About Abcourt Mines

(Get Free Report)

Abcourt Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and exploitation of gold mining properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and zinc deposits. Abcourt Mines Inc was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Rouyn-Noranda, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abcourt Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcourt Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.