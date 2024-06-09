Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $174.14.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ANF. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $97.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

In other news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 400,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total transaction of $44,244,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,520 shares in the company, valued at $58,127,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $1,588,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,375,498.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total transaction of $44,244,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,127,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 420,820 shares of company stock worth $47,896,600. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 51.4% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,227.7% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 863 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $175.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.81. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $33.11 and a one year high of $196.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.48. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 44.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

