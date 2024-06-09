Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda Invests $1.41 Million in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,323 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 0.6% of Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,930,693 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,271,836,000 after acquiring an additional 116,855 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,638,746,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,138,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,483,733,000 after buying an additional 78,901 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,211,131 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $714,637,000 after buying an additional 41,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,851,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $634,518,000 after buying an additional 52,859 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $216.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,602,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,379. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $262.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $229.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.28. The company has a market capitalization of $123.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.33.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

