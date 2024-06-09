Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda Purchases New Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000. Builders FirstSource makes up 0.3% of Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 10.2% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLDR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down from $225.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.13.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BLDR traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.28. 1,702,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,025,551. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.24 and a 1-year high of $214.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.08.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

In other news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,794,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,794,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,883.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,879,207 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

