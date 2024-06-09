Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 397,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Accenture makes up approximately 2.3% of Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $139,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,061,490,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,168,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,421,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Accenture by 7.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,034,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,388,856,000 after acquiring an additional 720,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 34.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,374,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $729,230,000 after acquiring an additional 611,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,208,606.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total transaction of $1,974,437.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,581 shares in the company, valued at $51,045,053.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,959,325. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN traded down $3.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $288.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,626,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,999,730. The company has a market capitalization of $193.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $278.69 and a 12-month high of $387.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.29.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $363.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $409.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $363.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.00.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

