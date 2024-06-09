ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

ACCO Brands Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE ACCO opened at $4.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $474.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.63. ACCO Brands has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $6.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.56.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.80 million. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ACCO Brands will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -111.11%.

Insider Activity at ACCO Brands

In related news, SVP Angela Y. Jones sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $74,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,360.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACCO Brands

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACCO. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 12,497 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 108,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 26,159 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,353,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,510,000 after acquiring an additional 147,196 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 28,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 13,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

