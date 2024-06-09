Achain Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3,236.16 (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Achain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Achain has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $3,236.16 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001013 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000805 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

