AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Sold by Elm Ridge Management LLC

Elm Ridge Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,914 shares during the quarter. AerCap makes up about 7.2% of Elm Ridge Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Elm Ridge Management LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $6,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in AerCap during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AerCap by 20,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AerCap during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in AerCap by 4,025.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AerCap Price Performance

Shares of AerCap stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.39. 1,027,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,696. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $57.30 and a 1 year high of $94.30. The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

AerCap Dividend Announcement

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.98. AerCap had a net margin of 42.78% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. AerCap’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AER shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.56.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

