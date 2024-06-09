Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Aethlon Medical from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th.
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.
