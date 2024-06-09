Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,610,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,491 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 322.7% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,303,636,000 after acquiring an additional 11,473,618 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 992,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,951,000 after acquiring an additional 21,228 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 299.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 82,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 62,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,836,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.79.

NYSE BABA traded down $1.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.41. 12,190,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,180,894. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.38. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.63 and a fifty-two week high of $102.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.97.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $30.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.59 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 3%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.84%.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

