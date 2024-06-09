Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Purchased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 51.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN traded down $1.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $255.54. 785,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,678. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.51. The stock has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.10, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.62. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.34 and a 12-month high of $413.20.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $997.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.97 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALGN. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Align Technology from $344.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Align Technology from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Align Technology from $333.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.00.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

