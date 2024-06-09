Allied Minds (LON:ALM) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.85

Allied Minds plc (LON:ALM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 13.85 ($0.18) and traded as low as GBX 9.38 ($0.12). Allied Minds shares last traded at GBX 13.85 ($0.18), with a volume of 1,919,131 shares changing hands.

Allied Minds Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 13.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of £33.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66.

About Allied Minds

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.

