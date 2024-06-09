Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

ALSN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.71.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $73.61 on Friday. Allison Transmission has a 12-month low of $50.13 and a 12-month high of $83.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.26 and a 200-day moving average of $68.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.01. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 55.83%. The company had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $940,235.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,624 shares in the company, valued at $344,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.1% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,414,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $142,576,000 after buying an additional 26,316 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,863,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $108,345,000 after buying an additional 118,648 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 17.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,477,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,264,000 after buying an additional 222,863 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth $56,334,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 941,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,743,000 after buying an additional 67,332 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

