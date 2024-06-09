American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of American Shared Hospital Services stock opened at $3.19 on Thursday. American Shared Hospital Services has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.19 million, a P/E ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 million. On average, research analysts predict that American Shared Hospital Services will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Shared Hospital Services stock. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in American Shared Hospital Services ( NYSEAMERICAN:AMS Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.17% of American Shared Hospital Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

