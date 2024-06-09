Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX) Shares Purchased by Rubric Capital Management LP

Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Free Report) by 98.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,975,500 shares during the period. Amneal Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 1.0% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Rubric Capital Management LP owned approximately 2.61% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals worth $48,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 492,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 107,090 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $508,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,548,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,174,000 after acquiring an additional 412,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,084,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,487. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.74. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 234.06%. The business had revenue of $659.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.08 million. Research analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMRX. StockNews.com cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMRX

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.