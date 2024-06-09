Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 521,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,531,000 after purchasing an additional 21,522 shares during the period. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,152,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,510,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $895,702,000 after purchasing an additional 246,799 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $1,974,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,075,098.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $1,974,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,075,098.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,737 shares of company stock worth $6,998,205 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.1 %

Analog Devices stock traded down $2.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $234.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,208,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,487,814. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.99 and a 12-month high of $241.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.85, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.23.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

