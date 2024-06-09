Analysts Set AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) PT at $82.50

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AIR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of AAR in a report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of AAR from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of AAR from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Get AAR alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AIR

Insider Activity at AAR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AAR

In other news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 29,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $1,761,142.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,281,020.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other AAR news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 29,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $1,761,142.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,281,020.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Jessica A. Garascia sold 7,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $465,896.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,784,816.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 100,770 shares of company stock valued at $6,387,031 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AAR by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,761,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $234,726,000 after buying an additional 44,948 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in AAR by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 680,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,494,000 after purchasing an additional 71,272 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AAR by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 531,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,183,000 after buying an additional 17,465 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 13.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 530,682 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,772,000 after buying an additional 64,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AAR by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 505,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,255,000 after acquiring an additional 11,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

AAR Stock Performance

AIR opened at $66.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.32. AAR has a 1 year low of $54.40 and a 1 year high of $73.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39 and a beta of 1.59.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $567.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.63 million. AAR had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 10.17%. Research analysts expect that AAR will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

AAR Company Profile

(Get Free Report

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.