Analysts Set AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Target Price at $5.38

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.38.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXTI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on AXT from $3.80 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of AXT from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Shares of AXT stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. AXT has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $5.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.18. The stock has a market cap of $158.06 million, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 2.26.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. AXT had a negative net margin of 21.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $22.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Analysts expect that AXT will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXT

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of AXT by 866.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 256,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 230,013 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in AXT in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in AXT by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,232,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after buying an additional 21,973 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AXT during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of AXT by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 377,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 211,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

AXT Company Profile

(Get Free Report

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

Featured Stories

